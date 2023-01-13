Police rescue 3 teenage girls trafficked to Lagos for prostitution

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued three teenagers who were lured into prostitution in the Ikorodu area of the state after being allegedly transported from Akwa Ibom under the guise of employment.

The girls, who were all brought to Lagos from Akwa Ibom State were starved for some days to force them into prostitution.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to Tribune Online by the spokesperson of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the victims were rescued by policemen, who are attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during an attempt to flee from their slave mistress

He said, “Officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have rescued three teenagers from prostitution at the Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. “





“The girls were rescued on January 8, 2023, at about 0600hrs when a patrol team noticed their suspicious movements within the area,” he added.

“Upon questioning, the girls revealed that they were fleeing the custody of a mistress who brought them from Akwa Ibom to Lagos under the guise of employment. “

According to the spokesperson, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims, Saviour aged 14, Bright aged 13 and Deborah aged 12 (surnames withheld) upon reaching Lagos were locked by their mistress (still at large) in a hotel and starved for days as a means to force them into accepting prostitution.”

The police in Lagos however confirmed that “Contact has been established with the victims’ families.”

The Commander RRS, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, has in line with the directive of the commissioner of police Lagos state, CP Abiodun Alabi, transferred the victims to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Command for further investigation.