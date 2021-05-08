Police rescue 22 underage girls for prostitution

The Ogun State Police Command has rescued 22 underage girls from Akwa Ibom State, lured into prostitution.

The girls said to be between ages 10 and 14 years were reportedly used as sex workers at a hotel located in the Itele-Ota area of the state.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police in an operation coordinated by the Area Commander Ota, Muhideen Obe, were said to have stormed the hotel following an intelligence-gathering received from members of the public.

The girls, upon interrogation, informed the Police that they were lured from their respective villages in the state on the promise that they would be gainfully employed as sales girls upon arrival in the state.

“On interrogation, the girls narrated how they were lured from their respective villages in Akwa Ibom state to come to Ogun state, with the promise to employ them as sales girls in restaurants and supermarkets, only for them to get to Lagos and transferred to a brothel in Ogun state as commercial sex workers.

“They narrated further that, they were deprived of using phone or any communication devices, therefore, making it impossible for them to reach out to their parents or relations.

“The manager of the hotel one Isaac Ogbaji and ten other male suspects were also arrested during the operation.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered that the family support unit of the Area command Ota should take over the investigation of the case, identify the recruiting cartel and bring them to justice as soon as possible,” the statement said.

