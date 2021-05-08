Comments against Buhari attributed to me fake, el-Rufai declares

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said comments about against President Muhammadu Buhari attribute to him is fake.

Speaking in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan on Saturday on his behalf, el-Rufai noted that the online reports is mischievous.

According to him, the intention of the fake statement was intended to create confusion in the already fragile polity.

The governor noted that the entire content is fabricated, saying, those behind it are trying to make it as if is coming from a give popular online medium.

To this end, he called on the public to disregard the publication and treat it as a vile lie.

Full text:

“A mischievous online report is circulating fake comments on President Muhammad Buhari which they falsely attribute to Governor Nasir el-Rufai.”

“The intention of the forces behind the fake and mischievous news, for reasons best known to them, is to create tension and confusion in the nation’s polity.”

“The entire content is fabricated, and they are trying to pass off as a popular online newspaper to spread their mischief.”

“The Kaduna State Government urges the general public to disregard that publication and treat it as the vile lie that it is.”

