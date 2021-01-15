Police recover N2.2m cash, illicit drugs in Abeokuta hideout

Police in Ogun have raided drug peddlers hideout at Mayas in Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, the state capital, recovered a cash sum of N2,222,750.00.

Other items recovered were 55 packs of codeine; 110 parcels of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp; two packs of Emzoline, and six packs of Uniplex codeine.

The remaining items were four packs of Pandeen expectorant; 12 packs of Rephnol; three packs of Backwoods honey;one carton of max cough codeine; axes; machetes and dangerous charms.

This development was made known by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, on Thursday, while briefing newsmen on the feat recorded by the Command which he described as “big haul of seizure.”

Ajogun said tactical teams were deployed to the scene last Tuesday to carry out the assignment, adding that those operating in the hideout escaped through the Ogun River canal.

The CP vowed that the Command would ensure that those behind the illicit business are brought to book.

“The seizure is a big haul. We want whoever wants to lay claim to these illicit drugs and money, to come forward.

“We want to warn the barons to steer clear of the state. These are the drugs the criminals take to motivate them to commit crime,” the CP said.

