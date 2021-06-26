No attack on our base in Kaduna, says Airforce

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has debunked the reports in some media outlets that there was an attempt to attack the Airforce base in Kaduna. 

In a statement issued by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabwet on Saturday afternoon, he described the report as ‘Fake News’, saying ‘there is no truth in the entire report. 

“It is entirely false that there was such an attempt on Saturday morning,” the statement declared.

According to the statement, “merchants of fake news are at it again. This time around, their focus is on the premier Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna, which they claimed came under terrorist attack in the early hours of today, 26 June 2021.

“Members of the public should please disregard the news as it is entirely false. There was nothing of such as the inhabitants of the entire Base are going about their normal activities and duties without any problem.

