Police parade 8 suspects for robbery, rape, recover cars, ammunition, others in Sokoto

The Nigeria Police Force, Sokoto Command has paraded eight (8) suspects for various offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, robbery, rape and others.

The state Commissioner of police, CP Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, who spoke through the state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Muhammed Sadiq, disclosed that the suspects were arrested following a tip off.

According to the statement, the Command in conjunction with Operatives of Force Intelligence Bureau of the Force Headquarters, on an intelligence led operation arrested six persons suspected to be members of armed robbery syndicate who had terrorizing residents of Abuja and it’s environments.

Those arrested include Nura Ibrahim, aged 32 of Zuba area of Abuja, Ibrahim Garba, aged 45, of Rigasa in Kaduna, Adamu Musa, aged 38, of Rigasa in Kaduna, Alhaji Musa, aged 54, of Arkila area in Sokoto, Bashir Adamu, aged 34, from Niger Republic and Abubakar Rasta, a 22 years old from Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State.

He disclosed that the suspects upon interrogation confessed to be daredevil members of a transnational armed robbery syndicate and had robbed residents of Abuja over 10 vehicles and numerous valuable items during the recent EndSARS protests.

Investigation according to the police Boss had led to recovery of two vehicles, a Lexus saloon car with Reg. number ABJ 805 CQ, Lexus Jeep with Reg. number ABC 428 HA, a pistol with six live ammunition and a set of anti tracking device.

The suspects according to the statement confessed to have roobec the vehicles during the EndSARS protests while another two (2) Toyota Camry vehicles were sold to the said Bashir Adamu from Niger Republic.

The command also paraded one Tukur Ibrahim of Gazza village and one Mubarak Sani of Bayan Dutsi area of Wamakko Local government in Sokoto.

While the former was arrested for allegedly raping of a 12 years old girl, the latter was paraded for act of homosexuality.

He was accused of luring two boys, age 11 and 9 respectively to an uncompleted building at Arkilla Gandu area and had unlawful canal knowledge of them.

In the course of investigation, he confessed to the crime and also revealed that one Umar Babuga, his Traditional teacher introduced him to homosexuality after had unlawful carnal knowledge of him give times, promising engaging in it will make him famous.

The State Police Command hereby sternly cautions criminal bro desist from crime in it’s entirety. He explained that the command consistent deployment of operational and human resources in it’s painstaking efforts to bring crime to the barest in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE