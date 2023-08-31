The Imo State Police Command has killed two kidnapped suspects who specialise in terrorising and attacking the people of Umuezorokam-Avu community and its environs in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

Their killing followed a distress call received from a good samaritan that he sighted hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons attacking a young man’s name (withheld) along Umuezorokam-Avu in Owerri West LGA with a machete in an attempt to kidnap him.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Owerri by the Imo State Police Command, ASP Henry Okoye said that the DPO in charge of Nekede Divisional headquarters alerted of the situation swiftly mobilized his men and stormed the scene with the assistance of the Local vigilantes.

He said that the hoodlums on sighting the Police immediately opened fire but were overwhelmed by the professionalism and stiff resistance showcased by the ever-gallant operatives who manoeuvred into vintage position and returned fire.

He said that in the ensuing gun duel, two of the criminal syndicates were neutralized while others escaped to the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

Okoye said that efforts are on top gear to arrest other fleeing members of the criminal syndicate.

On searching the neutralized hoodlums according to him, one locally made cut-to-size gun, two cutlasses, and charms were recovered in their possession.

The PPRO said that a victim was rescued with a deep machete cut on his hand and other parts of his body and was immediately rushed to Federal Medical Center Owerri, where he is currently receiving medical attention while the lifeless bodies of the neutralized hoodlums have been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

While commending DPO Nekede, his men, and the local vigilantes for a job well done, the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde reaffirmed the Command’s unresolved commitment to ensuring that the life and properties of all and sundry in the State are adequately protected.

The CP stated in strong terms that there will be no hiding place for criminally minded elements across the length and breadth of Imo while he beckoned on Imolite to continue to support the Police and other sister security agencies in the onslaught against all forms of crime and criminality in the State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE