Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have neutralised a suspected kidnapper and rescued three kidnapping victims in Alo village, Ifelodun local government area of the state.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the victims were abducted at about 3:00 am last Saturday by a gang of suspected kidnappers when the hoodlums carried out the attack on the camp of Alhaji Taofio Fulani in Alo Village.

It was also gathered that the pursuit of the kidnappers in a coordinated search operation by the police operatives and members of the local vigilante in the surrounding bush led to a gun duel, while one of the kidnappers was neutralised.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Tuesday, the police command said that it also arrested seven suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition from the hoodlums.

“On the night of Saturday, February 24, 2024, at about 0030 hours, a gang of suspected kidnappers carried out a brazen attack on the camp of Alhaji Taofio Fulani in Alo Village, Ifelodun local government area. During the attack, three people were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

“Swift responses by police operatives and vigilantes resulted in a coordinated search operation in the surrounding bush. As a result, one Babangida Soliu ‘Male’ narrowly escaped from the kidnappers, while two victims, Halimat Umaru ‘Female’ and Husseinat Isiaka ‘Female’, both aged 20 years, were successfully rescued unharmed. They have since been reunited with their families.

“In further pursuit of the kidnappers and the ensuing gun duel, one of the perpetrators, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was neutralised. Additionally, two suspects, Saidu Soliu and Soliu Abass, sustained serious injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Subsequently, five suspects were apprehended in connection with the incident. They are identified as

Ibrahim Muazu (30 years old)

Asimu Salisu (25 years old)

Aminu Alaka (25 years old)

Aminu Temino (20 years old)

Zakariyau Suleiman (20 years old).

“Items recovered from the suspects include:

* Two locally fabricated guns.

* twelve 7.62mm AK47 live ammunitions.

* Eight expended 7.62mm AK47 ammunition.

* one empty magazine.

* one cutlass and several plugs.

“The case is currently under investigation, and the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Victor Olaya PSc+, assures the public that every effort is being made to ensure the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE