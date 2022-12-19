Police neutralise 12 suspected bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi

Metro
By Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
FILE PHOTO
Bauchi State Police Command has in a daring joint operation, neutralised 12 suspected bandits /kidnappers including their kingpin, ‘Madaki Mansur’ who has been terrorising residents of Alkaleri L.G.A as well as other neighbouring states of Taraba, Plateau and Gombe.
In a press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that, “In our combined efforts to stem the menace of banditry in Bauchi State, especially in Alkaleri L.G.A., the command was at its best recently.”
According to him, on the 19th December 2022 at about 0230hrs, a Joint Operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/kidnappers in four different hideouts; Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Malam in Alkaleri forest.
He stated that following the hot exchange of superior firepower by the operatives, 12 of the kidnappers were neutralized while others were subdued, dislodged, and scampered in disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their Camp.
Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation.
Meanwhile, the command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.

Comments

