Police neutralise 12 suspected bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Eight Months Withheld Salaries: ASUU May Consider Legal Action Against FG
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to fight on until the withheld eight months salaries of its members during the period of the recently suspended strike are paid to them in full…
Kogi: Agbakoba Tackles EFCC Over N20bn Bailout
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has tackled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over what he described as an unwarranted media trial of the Kogi State government…
Atiku To APC: Lift Veil On Your Flag-Bearer’s Identity
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign has been told to lift the veil on the background of its presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, and clear the perception that his whole life is shrouded in mystery…