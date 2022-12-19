My niece confessed that Dr Olaleye introduced her to pornography, wife tells court

The wife of the embattled managing director of Optical Cancer Care Foundation, Dr. Femi Olaleye, has told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court that her 16-year-old niece confessed to her aunt that her husband initially introduced her to pornography.

Mrs Aderemi Fagbemi-Olaleye said this while being led in evidence by the Director of the Department of Public Prosecution, Dr. Babajide Martins.

Dr Olaleye has been charged with having sexual intercourse with his 16-year-old wife’s niece.

The witness, an economist and an entrepreneur told the court that she had been married to her husband for 11 years which had produced two children aged 10 and seven years.

She also said that the survivor was a daughter to her first cousin who had been living with her since December 19, 2019 at her residence in Maryland after the demise of her grand aunt whom she was living with.

According to her, the survivor confessed to her aunt on November 27, 2021, that the defendant had been abusing her sexually since March 2020.

“My niece confessed to my aunt ‘aunty Theresa Osodi’ that my husband Femi initially introduced her to pornography and from there, it graduated to oral sex which he does around 2.00 a.m. on a daily basis while everyone is asleep.

“She said he switched off the camera so that I do not notice anything. She told my aunty that Femi would unzip his trouser, bend down her head into his penis and release in her mouth.

“After that she said he will say ‘thank you my dear, I am saving for you’ this according to her went on from March 2020 to November 2021.

“She said the oral sex graduated to normal sex that he Femi would put her on the table in the study room and have sexual with her and threatened to eliminate her and everyone in the house if she dares tell anyone about the sex escapade.

“There was a day that our family driver, Mr Waheed Yusuf came to work and met my niece at the back of the house beside the tap spitting out something and she told the driver that she was spitting out sperm from her mouth.

“She said she cried and confided in Yusuf who wanted to confront Femi but my niece said she held him on the leg and begged him not to tell anyone because Femi had threatened to kill her and every other person and elope abroad because he has a British passport,” she said.

The witness also told the court that her niece confessed to her aunt after her husband packed her luggage and took her to her aunt’s home after cautioning her for being unruly to her nanny.

“When Femi got back from the trip, he went to my niece room to pacify her. I told him it was not the right thing to do that he would have asked me first why I chastised her but my husband yelled at me and told me to leave the room.





“He told her to pack her bags and took her to my aunt’s house who is a retired principal and a psychologist who later sat her down and confessed to her.

“My aunt called on the phone that I should not confront my husband so the following day, we set up a family meeting and my mother in law was present in which my niece repeatedly told everyone what Femi had been doing with her for 18 months,” she said.

Fagbemi-Olaleye further told the court that she proceeded to lodge a complaint at Anthony Police Station after the meeting and her husband was arrested.

The witness said, unknown to her, the DPO of the station was also a patient who took her children for medical check up at her husband’s clinic.

She said that her husband broke down in tears in the presence of his lawyer, Mr Olalekan and confessed to having sexual intercourse with her niece.

“Femi broke down in tears and confessed to having sexual intercourse with my niece. The DPO recorded a video confession and written statement of him and I also took my niece to the station and her video and confessional statement was also taken.

“Femi, in one of his apology emails and text messages, told me that my niece was a blessing to him that if she was not living with us, he would probably be sleeping with my daughter. I have this both orally and written my lord.

“His lawyer wrote an undertaken letter which was signed by him and Femi, restraining him from coming close or the house after he was given administrative bail.

“I told my lawyer to write to Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) after I noticed Femi came to the residence on two occasions at night to harass us after he was granted the administrative bail,” he said.

She also said that the survivor was sent to Mirabel Medical Centre for examination and she was also referred by DSVA to a psychologist whom she saw for six months.

Olaleye’s wife told the court that her husband had checked himself to rehab at Grace Cottage Clinic in Ilupeju after he was granted administrative bail after she reported the case at Anthony Police Station.

According to her, she said Dr. Ogunnubi, her husband’s psychologist, who attended to him at the rehab, called and confirmed to her that he was suffering from sexual addiction.

“Dr. Ogunnubi reached out and told me that Femi was diagnosed of sexual addiction, adding that if care is not taken, he may one day sleep with our daughter.

“The doctor told me if Femi does not complete his dosage for sex addiction, he will relax and if allowed to roam the street, it is a great danger,” she said.

The witness, in her evidence in chief also told the court that her 10-year-old daughter told her that the survivor was not lying, adding that she saw her father undress the survivor but she could not tell her because she did not want to make her sad.

“My 10-year-old daughter said ‘I have seen my daddy undress the survivor (name withheld) before,” she added.

The witness, in her evidence, also accused her husband of giving her sleeping tablets and told the court that a medical examination be conducted on her to her as well.

“I did not know any of these allegations until everyone in my family knew. My lord, most nights, Femi gave me small tablets of aspirin.

“Maybe a medical examination should be conducted on me because I want to believe I must have slept my way through all these atrocities.

“There was a time we had a visitor, ‘Aunt Bridget who slept in the guest room and my niece decided to sleep with her in the room.

“Unknown to Femi that we had a visitor, he tiptoed to guest room thinking it was only my niece there and removed her wrapper.

“Bridget shouted ‘blood of Jesus’ and he apologised that he was checking up on everyone at the dead of the night,” she said.

Olaleye’s wife denied the claim that she set up her niece against her husband in the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault, adding that she wanted truth to prevail.

“How can I set up a 15-year-old child to destroy the father of my children? I do not have anything to gain but the truth to prevail.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“My lord, I was raised to be a confident woman. Evil is evil irrespective of who perpetrated it. I have a girl child and eight nieces. My conscience will not let me rest even if the defendant is my husband,” She said.

In a cross-examination led by the defence counsel, Mr Babatunde Ogala (SAN), Olaleye’s wife confirmed to the court that Dr. Ogunnubi told her that her husband was diagnosed of sex addiction and that sex life with her estranged husband was great.

“Our sex life as couple was great and I was surprised that my niece gave him oral sex because he told me he never liked oral sex.

“Anytime I want to go down, he tells me, no! no! Aderemi, I am an old man’ so I am surprised that my niece gave him oral sex.

“I share the same bedroom with my husband and I go to bed at 9.00 after praying with the children, my niece inclusive because they all sleep in the same room and my husband, sometimes, says he wants to stay back and watch television,” she said.

She also told the court that she had filed for a sole custody of the children before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, adding that the joint account she shared with her husband was opened by her and she owned 90 per cent of the money in it.

The witness also denied that he made a request that their house be signed off as a condition to drop the case against her husband.

“The house was signed off to our children not to me and it was an agreement between Femi and I that the house should be put in trust until our children clock 18 years,” she said.

She futher confirmed to the court that she had relocated her children to America and that they attended online classes.

The witness also said that her husband did not sign the change of ownership of their car worth N14 million when she requested.

Justice Ramon Oshodi adjourned the case until December 21 or the continuation of trial.