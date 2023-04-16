Police have arrested and arraigned a 28 years old cleric Ahmed Atilade at the Magistrate court over alleged assault and threat to life its officers whilst on official duty.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso disclosed in a statement that the cleric in flagrant abuse of traffic law allegedly assaulted the police officers on a stop and search duty along Ibadan/Oyo expressway.

The affected officers are Adefisoye Emmanuel and AbdulMalik Hassan.

He submitted that the cleric was stopped for a routine check to be carried out on his unregistered tinted Toyota Camry car but allegedly rebuffed the officers on duty.

Osifeso added that rather than submitted himself for inspection in accordance with the law, he turned the heat on the officers on duty.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Adebowale Williams wishes to inform members of the public about the Status of a recently resurfaced video making the rounds regarding a cleric who assaulted officers on routine legitimate Stop and Search duties along Ibadan/Oyo Express Road Ibadan on Saturday, 04/02/2023 at about 1730hrs repeatedly threatening their lives in the process.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that towards the build-up to the 2023 General Elections, strategic security measures were emplaced to comprehensively cater to the yearnings of residents, with a view to maintain the level of relative tranquility in the State.

“To these effect, there were coordinated Joint Patrols, surveillance of critical assets/persons of interest, intelligence led raids of black spots & Flashpoints inclusive strategic Stop and Search duties within and outside roads, highways and around all boundaries leading in and out of the State

“On the day in question, the duo of AP No 186851 Inspr Adefisoye Emmanuel and AP No 300750 Abdukmalik Hassan attached to the Safer Highway Unit, under the Operations Department of the Command dutifully flagged down an Unregistered Heavily Tinted Toyota Camry vehicle for routine Search.

“In a rather surprising turn of events, the driver of the vehicle (a Cleric), vehemently resisted the instruction and instead charged towards the Officers, hurling all sorts of despicable utterances at them in a bid to incite violent reaction.

“He further exacerbated the situation by threatening to snuff life out of the Officers by all means necessary boasting of his family pedigree, connections and deep-rooted antecedents in the State.

“Consequent on the above, he was apprehended and arraigned on Thursday 09/02/2022 at an Ibadan Magisterial district court of competent jurisdiction on a (4) Four-count Charge including but not limited to “Threat to Life” amongst others.

“The Matter was subsequently adjourned for further hearing on Friday, 28/04/2022”