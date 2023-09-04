The Anambra State Police Command says it has arrested two suspected armed robbers dispossessing unsuspecting citizens of their valuables at the second Niger Bridge Onitsha.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Monday, said the suspects hailed from Enugu and Ebonyi States respectively.

He said they were arrested by the Police operatives attached to Harbour Division last week.

According to the PPRO, the Police team which was on surveillance patrol on the bridge to prevent vandals from stealing expansion joints were alerted to the activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.

“The Covert Police Team monitored the gang and swooped in on them arresting two of the gangsters while others fled.

“When searched, two daggers and five sim cards removed from previously stolen phones were recovered from the suspects aged between 20 and 22 years.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye commended the Police team for its vigilance and courage in confronting the gang. And he has directed that owners of the recovered sim cards be located with a view to assembling evidence for the successful prosecution of the arrested suspects, Ikenga noted.

