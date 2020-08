Police killed two during processions in Zaria, Kaduna, Shiites allege

Heavily armed policemen on Sunday allegedly opened fire on Shiites members and religious mourners in Zaria and Kaduna soon after completing this year’s Ashura processions, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has said.

It will be recalled that celebrating Ashura is a religious rite held by Shiites globally on the 10th of Muharram Islamic calendar.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa revealed that as a consequence of these unprovoked attacks, two people in Kaduna lost their lives while many others were injured in both Kaduna and Zaria.

The statement reads in part: “Ashura processions were held today in major towns and cities across Nigeria including some southern states without any incident.

“Only in Zaria and Kaduna were brutality and violence meted on the peaceful mourners. A number of arrests was also done.

“The Islamic Movement hereby calls on all well-meaning Nigerians and the International community to call el-Rufai to order to force him to desist from further spill of innocent Shiites’ blood.”

When contacted on the incident, the police image-maker, ASP Muhammad Jalige said police were deployed to maintain law and order, saying the police command is yet to receive signal from the DPOs.

Recall, the Kaduna State government had outlawed the activities of the IMN under the guidance of their spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …