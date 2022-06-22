Police kill suspected robber, arrest ex-convict in Delta

The police in Delta state have shot dead a suspected armed robber during a gun duel along Jesus Avenue in Umusadege quarters in Kwale, Ndokwa West local government area on Tuesday.

A gang of robbers operating in the area had opened fire on sighting the police during which, one of the hoodlums sustained bullet injuries while others escaped.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement on Wednesday, one locally-made gun, four live cartridges, and four expended cartridges were recovered from the hoodlums adding that the injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

The statement added that while on stop and search duty at the head-bridge Asaba, the police intercepted an unregistered KC Sanya motorcycle conveying four men including the rider, one of them holding a black polythene bag.

Upon sighting the police, they were said to have abandoned the bike and took to their heels.

The officers however gave them a hot chase culminating in the arrest of two of the four suspects namely; Michael Reuben ‘m’ 29yrs and Odemba Onochie ‘m’ 30yrs, both of Okoanala Oko in Oshimili south council area of Delta State.

One hundred rounds of 7.62MM AK 47 live ammunition in possession of one of the suspects, Michael Reuben were recovered.

Meanwhile, operatives of the command special intelligence team had arrested an ex-convict, 28-year-old Ifeanyi Sam of Onicha Ugbo community and another, Chibuzor Obugor, 20 years old of Ugboko community all in Aniocha North local government area of the State in connection with, one fabricated English pistol recovered from them.

Acting on the strength of the confession of the suspects, the statement further said, police also arrested three additional suspects including the gang leader Ike Okwudili and a native of Agulu community in Anocha local government of Anambra State but resident in Onicho-ugbo community, 17-year Udoka Onyekanu Promise, a native of Igbodo village in Ika North of the state, and 26 years old Chiazor Daniel of Onicho-ugbo community.





The team also recovered Lifan Super Ladies and Sanya Super Honda Motorcycles from them even as the investigation is being intensified.

