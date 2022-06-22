Ezekwesili, Justice Amina Augie, Oyo CJ, NBA President, others to storm Ibadan for 4th Justice P.O Aderemi Annual Law series

The former Minister of Education and Presidential Candidate, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, a Supreme Court judge, Justice Amina Augie, President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munt Ladipo Abimbola and Osaro Eghobamien (SAN) are among the legal luminaries that will be in Ibadan next month for the 4th Justice Aderemi Annual Law Series (JAALS).

The 2022 edition of the Justice Aderemi Annual Law Series themed ‘The 2023 Election Year: the Birth of A Restructured Nigeria?’ will hold on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Aare Afe Babalola Hall, NBA Bar Centre Iyangaku, Ibadan by 11 am.

Speaking on the Law series, one of the organizers of the Lecture, Mr Kunle Aderemi, explained that the theme of the series was strategic and timely as it is time to discuss frankly, the continued existence of the entity Nigeria is now.

He added that to the extent that the country appears divided along ethnic, religious and political lines, Nigerians must revisit this all-important topic, particularly as the country goes into its election cycle to elect a new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, “It is a season where career politicians will travel round the country canvassing for votes promising many things including restructuring Nigeria. It is therefore important to interrogate whether this is what will restore peace and security in the country.”

He explained further that the Annual Law series is in recognition of the legacies of Hon Justice Pius Olayiwola Aderemi JSC CON, an adroit and quintessential jurist, noting that the keynote address will be delivered by Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Supreme Court Justice Amina Augie JSC will chair the occasion and the President NBA Olumide Akpata Esq, will declare it open.

According to him, Osaro Eghobamien (SAN), would chair the panel of discussants which include the Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Oyewo Oyelowo (SAN), Honourable Speakers of the Oyo and Ekiti Houses of Assembly, Right Honorable Adebo Ogundoyin and Rt. Honourable Funminiyi Adufe.





Other panellists are the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Oluyemisi Bamgbose (SAN), Mrs Funmi Quadri (SAN) and Dr Kunle Oshibogun, Council Member, Buckingham Council, United Kingdom (UK).

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

Ezekwesili, Justice Amina Augie, Oyo CJ, NBA President, others to storm Ibadan for 4th Justice P.O Aderemi Annual Law series

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Ezekwesili, Justice Amina Augie, Oyo CJ, NBA President, others to storm Ibadan for 4th Justice P.O Aderemi Annual Law series