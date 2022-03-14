Police identify, absolve dispatch rider of child theft

The police in Lagos State have absolved a dispatch rider, Williams Tadule, who was accused of stealing a baby in the Sangotedo area of Ajah last weekend.

A video of the incident went viral on the internet with an angry mob descending on the dispatch riders and beating him before he was taken away with the baby

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement on Monday said ” On 11th March, 2022, a video of a dispatch rider accused of concealing a suspected stolen child in a courier box went viral on the social media, causing apprehension.”

“Although the incident was not reported at any police station, however, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, directed that the incident should be investigated immediately. ”

He also added that ” In compliance with the directive, the investigation was initiated which led to the discovery of the scene. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the child was not stolen after all and that he was not kept in the courier box as alleged by the mob.”

According to the police, The child’s mother, Lovina Biturs, was contacted. It was then revealed that the child was actually taken away and put on the dispatch motorbike by the rider with the consent of his mother. ”

“According to the mother, the 10-month-old baby is fond of the rider who is a relative, a neighbour and was crying uncontrollably when he (rider) wanted to go pick up something in the neighbourhood.”

The police also added that “To pacify the baby, his mother allowed him to go with the rider.”

” Passersby who saw the child with the rider along Sangotedo area, Ajah on the said day, became suspicious and concluded that the child might have been stolen, raised the alarm which attracted a mob. ”

The police in Lagos added that ” The mob subsequently pounced on the rider, beating him without finding out the truth. ”

“The dispatch rider later identified as Williams Tadule, was said to have been rescued by the Chairman of the Sunview Estate, Sangotedo.”

The Commissioner of Police, therefore warns members of the public against any form of jungle justice as such uncivilized action has grave consequences.