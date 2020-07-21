Police hunt terror gang members after leader’s arrest

By Olalekan Olabulo
The police in Lagos State have begun a manhunt for members of a terror gang that has been terrorising residents and traders around Abule Ado, Abule Oshun, Satellite town and Agboju areas of the state.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana confirmed the arrest of one of the leaders of the gang, simply identified as Yussuf.

The police spokesperson also denied that the police in the state are planning to release Yussuf following interventions from some of his godfathers.

Tribune Online gathered that the arrest of the suspect, who had been on the wanted list of the police, was in connection with last weekend clash in the Abule Oshun area of the state.

It was gathered that some hoodlums, suspected to be members of Yussuf’ s had last Saturday invaded a warehouse, where some traders had just taken delivery of their goods.

The gang had wanted to as usual extort the traders, who resisted, leading to an attack that resulted in one person being killed.

Yussuf, popularly called prince was later arrested by policemen. , who were led by the Area Commander in Chief of Area E Command  Halilu Muawiya

Yussuf and members of his gang have been described as a thorn in the flesh of tanker drivers along the Badagry Expressway

Elkana told the Tribune Online that ” he is still in our custody and under investigations. Nobody is planning to release him to anybody .”

He also added that ” Our men are on the trail of other members of his gang, who might have been responsible for the breaking down of law and order along that corridor .”

