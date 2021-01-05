Police hunt for killers of 18-year-old lady found dead in Delta hotel

Police operatives from the Delta State Police Command are on the trail of killers of an 18-year-old lady found dead in a hotel room in Agbor, Ika North Local Government Area of the state.

The lifeless body of the 18-year-old lady was, last Sunday, found in the hotel room by a hotel staff who had gone in to do some shores before alerting others.

Reports say the 18-year-old victim had lodged in the popular hotel along Efeziomor road in Agbor with suspected internet fraudsters popularly called “yahoo boys”, but was later abandoned in the room lifeless.

Sources said no sign of violence was found on the body of the deceased whose identity has remained unknown to the hotel staff.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, expressed worries over several criminal activities ongoing in the area, adding that investigation were ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

