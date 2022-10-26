Police dismiss rumours of terror scare in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has come out to dismiss rumours of a terror scare in Trademoore estate in Lugbe area of the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

There were rumours gaining ground that two pistols and boxes of explosives were found in a house rented by a suspected terrorist, with the churches along the axis, Living Faith, Redeem and Catholic church as the target. According to the rumour, the suspect has been surveilling the area for weeks.

Another information trending on social media, alleged to be coming from Trademoore estate residents association stated that: “It’s no longer news that there was a High Powered Sting Operation in Phase 3 this afternoon, culminating in a complete shutdown of our estate. A combination of American Army and our DSS team were responsible.

“We are unable to give full details of the reason(s) behind the operation, however, we can confirm that there was an allegation of terrorist activities.

“It is therefore desperately incumbent on every resident to remain vigilant, KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOURS and report any suspicious movement, person or activities to the Exco, Street Reps and/the Police.

“We will continue to do our utmost best to keep the estate safe for all of us. Everyone is responsible for security and there should no iota of abdication of this responsibility.

“Finally, let’s remain calm and continue to carry out our daily activities within the parameters of the Law.”





Efforts to reach Trademoore estate residents association proved abortive, but the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, when contacted, said “It is fake news.”