Police deny arresting #EndSARS protesters in Oyo

The Oyo State police command, on Saturday, denied some reports making the rounds on social media that it has been arresting #EndSARS protesters.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the command has not arrested protesters.

SP Fadeyi quoted the state’s Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, as saying that protesters have been having a free day to carry out their protests undisturbed without police interference.

“Consequent upon this, CP Enwonwu, therefore, warns all those who have perfected strategies to continue to disturb the relative peace being enjoyed by citizens of the state to desist from such, as these unpalatable stories can degenerate to an uproar and give disgruntled elements an opportunity to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens in the state.

“The CP, therefore, advises our partners in progress, members of the press, to always confirm these untrue stories from relevant government agencies, including the police before going ahead to publish them.

“The CP reiterates his unrelenting efforts to the citizens of Oyo State to continue to give maximum protection to lives and property while the protest lasts and beyond.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party…Police deny arresting #EndSARS Police deny arresting #EndSARS The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest…Police deny arresting #EndSARS Police deny arresting #EndSARS