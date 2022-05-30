Police confirm kidnap of Methodist prelate, two others in Abia

The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the kidnap of the Methodist Church Prelate, Samuel Kanu Uche, and two others in Abia at midday on Sunday.

Samuel Kanu Uche was kidnapped along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia along with the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark and the prelate’s chaplain, by unidentified gunmen.

They were on their way from a programme in Umunneochi.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident, stating that police are making efforts to rescue them and apprehend the perpetrators.

“It’s quite unfortunate. Efforts are on top gear toward his rescue as well as other priests with him.

“We solicit credible information from the public toward their rescue, please,” he said.





According to him, no ransom has been demanded.

All efforts to contact the Umuahia Archbishop, Raphael Opoko proved abortive as his line was not going through.