Police caution Yobe farmers against landmines

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Police, Yobe, farmers, landmines, Police arrest pastor over rape, Akwa Ibom,Police arrest 60 cult members, Adamawa, police, governmnet house

The Police Command in Yobe has advised farmers in the state to beware of landmines while cultivating crops on their farms.

The Spokesman for the Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, gave the warning in a statement in Damaturu.

He said the warning became necessary in view of the recent explosion that injured a farmer, Mr Adamu Haruna, in Gujiba.

“Haruna found an unexploded bomb on his farm and he unknowingly took it home.

“However, while trying to dismantle it, it exploded and resulted in injuries on various parts of his body,” Abdulkarim said.

He said that the police had discovered and defused several Improvised Explosive Device(IEDs) on farmlands in Damaturu and Buni Yadi, after the incident.

ALSO READ: Interstate travel: FRSC urges motorists, passengers to exercise patience

He, however, warned that more landmines were believed to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents in Tarmuwa, Dapchi, Kanamma and Gulani Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Abdulkarim advised the farmers to report suspected objects on their farms to the nearest police station for action.

Meanwhile, the Command has arrested two suspected robbers, Garba Sale and Shehu Usman, in Dilawa, Geidam LGA of the state.

Abdulkarim said that the suspects were believed to be members of a notorious six-man syndicate terrorising residents of the area.

He said that the robbers allegedly broke into the house of one Alhaji Adamu Jabure and attempted to extort N900,000 from him on June 24 at 6:00 a.m.

“The hoodlums threatened to return later in the day for collection of the money as the victim promised to make it ready.

“Detectives from the divisional police headquarters, with the help of the community, trailed them and engaged them in a shootout at Digare.

“Four of the robbers escaped with various degrees of injuries while two were arrested after the encounter,” he said.

Abdulkarim said some of the items recovered from the criminals were one AK 47 rifle, 25 rounds of 7.52mm live ammunition and one AK47 rifle magazine.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

You might also like
Latest News

Police detain Itsekiri chief over alleged kidnap, murder in Benin

Latest News

IGP orders Ondo police commissioner to restore deputy gov’s security details

Latest News

We’ll solve cases of killings in Akinyele soon, says Oyo CP

Latest News

Police arraign two for allegedly stealing mayonnaise, ketchup, barbeque sauce

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More