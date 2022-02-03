Police bust ‘OBJ drug cartel’, recover cocaine, tramadol, loud, others in Delta

The police in Delta State have smashed a drug syndicate popularly known as the “OBJ cartel”, recovering 55 wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine.

Other exhibits recovered include 40 packets of 100mg Tramadol, 89 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, four sachets of Swinol and three containers of loud.

In a statement by the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe on Thursday, the drugs were recovered when the Command Surveillance team raided a black spot in Okwechi quarters, Eku in Ethiopia east council area of the state during which one 24-year-old Larry Onifon was arrested.

The suspect who claimed to be a fashion designer was arrested while other suspects took to their heels.

On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the cartel was owned by one of the fleeing suspects named “OBJ”.

Meanwhile, the police after raiding a hideout at Agbor, Delta State, arrested 25 male suspected cultists.

“Some of the suspects have already confessed to being members of Black Axe Confraternity and Junior Supreme Aiye Confraternity,” the statement added.

