As controversy continues to trail the conduct of the state congress of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in all the 36 states of the federation, stakeholders of the party from Bauchi Central Senatorial Zone are maintaining their ground that the National Reconciliation Committee has not visited the state to mediate aggrieved members of the party.

Recall that the APC National Reconciliation Committee headed by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu was set up to look into complaints by members of the party after the October 17th 2021 congress of the party.

Chairman of Bauchi Central APC stakeholders, Hon Adamu Noma said this in Bauchi, Thursday while addressing a press conference at the NUJ secretariat.

He said that the stakeholders wrote to the reconciliation committee about the lingering leadership crisis that engulfed the party in the state after two parallel Chairmen of the party in the state emerged through variegated congresses, Hon Sunusi Aliyu Kunde and Hon Babayo Aliyu respectively.

Bauchi State High Court had on 8th December 2021, issued an order of interim injunction halting Hon Babayo Aliyu from parading himself as Bauchi State Chairman of the APC.

The stakeholders therefore warned the National Secretariat of the APC not to swear in the Babayo Misau led EXCO saying that it is not a recognized body considering that court action is ongoing.

Adamu Noma appealed to members of the party to remain calm and law-abiding as they are pursuing the matter with the hope of seeing it to a logical conclusion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… APC stakeholders insist National Reconciliation Committee did not visit Bauchi APC stakeholders insist National Reconciliation Committee did not visit Bauchi APC stakeholders insist National Reconciliation Committee did not visit Bauchi APC stakeholders insist National Reconciliation Committee did not visit Bauchi