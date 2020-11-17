Police arrest thugs who attacked, injured Bauchi security committee members, burnt vehicles

Some members of the local vigilante group in Bauchi known as ‘Yan Komiti’ were allegedly injured while two vehicles were completely burnt down by suspected thugs called ‘Yan sara suka’ who stormed and attacked Kofar Dumi quarters in the state capital.

It was gathered that the thugs attacked the office of the Yan Komiti last Saturday injuring many of the committee members, burnt their vehicle and another belonging to the Friday mosque in the area.

The incident was confirmed by the state treasurer of the committee, Mahmood Isah Dalhatu while talking to journalists on Tuesday, adding that the hoodlums also raided the house of their state chairman and set his car on fire when they couldn’t kill him.

According to him, the miscreants were on a vengeance mission, noting that the person accused of showing the culprits the houses of the committee members was arrested.

Meanwhile, the state Deputy Governor, Baba Tela had visited the area and commiserated with the Yan Komiti over the incident assuring that investigation would be carried out with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the attack and punishing them in accordance with the law of the country.

State Police Command confirmed the incident stating that six members of the Yan Komiti were injured in the process while their Hilux van and another one belonging to a Jummaat mosque in the area was also burnt.

Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili in a telephone interview with our correspondent said that: “Yes, there was an attack on the office of Yan Komiti in Kofar Dumi. The DPO of A Division reported that on 14th of November, 2020 at about 1300hrs some hoodlums numbering more than 20 attacked the office in a case of arson.”

The PPRO added that a team of policemen rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to ATBUTH where they were treated and discharged, declaring that some of the suspects had a locally made dane gun which was recovered from the scene.

He added that “full investigation is ongoing while profiling of those arrested will be made, those found culpable will be prosecuted, those innocent will be freed.”

