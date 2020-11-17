Bello seeks Kogi Assembly’s approval for N20bn supplementary budget

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Governor Yahaya Bello
The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has forwarded a request for approval of viament and supplementary budget of over N20bn to the State House of Assembly.
Governor Bello had presented over N176bn 2020 appropriation bill to the assembly in December last year.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the entire world, the governor represented a revised budget of N102bn to the House for approval. This was consequently approved and signed into law by the governor.
Governor Bello in a letter to the House read by the speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole, on Tuesday said the supplementary budget followed the increase recorded in the revenue of the state.
He stated that the supplementary budget if approved will address the economic needs of the people of Kogi State.
The speaker while ruling directed the House Joint committees on Justice and Judiciary and that of Budget and Planning to look into the request and report back to the house in one week for further legislative action.

Also, the House has approved the appointment of Yusuf Olowo Abdulmumuni as Permanent Commissioner Civil Service Commission as well as that of Usman Oricha Zubair as permanent member Local Government Service Commission after their successful screening.

