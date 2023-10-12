Kano state police command has arrested three persons for allegedly robbing a businessman of a sum of N2.9 million.

According to a statement signed by Kano state Police Command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed that the suspects confessed to the crime.

“The names of the alleged robbers are, Sunusi Abubakar (21), Nasiru Ibrahim (22) and Sunusi Yusuf who confessed that he is a friend of the victim, Nura Ibrahim and operates the same business with him.”

The command image maker further disclosed that “On October 6, a report was received from one Nura Ibrahim of Kankiya Village, Garko LGA, Kano that while on his way to Kaduna for his business, he was ambushed and attacked on his way at Garko LGA when trekking from his residence to the main road and was robbed the sum of N2,900,000:00 leaving him with inflicted injuries on his head.”

He stated that on receipt of the report, the victim was rushed to Garko Hospital and a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Garko Division was mobilised to the scene.

He further stated that intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of a suspect; Sunusi Yusuf (25) a friend who does the same business with the victim.

“Having known that the friend had a large sum of money in his possession, conspired with two armed robbers, attacked him with clubs and robbed the money.

“The sum of N611,000:00 and six empty shells of AK-47 Rifle were recovered from them. The case will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” he added.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Gumel, while appreciating the peace-loving people of the state for their understanding, cooperation and support, reiterates the commitments of the Police Command to the protection of life and property of all the inhabitants in the state.

He further urged them to keep reporting any suspicious movement, of persons or items they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.

