Sightsavers Nigeria has called for an end to geographical inequity by making eye health services accessible to remote, rural and marginalised communities.

This is contained in a statement by the Sightsavers spokesperson, Joy Tarbo in commemoration of World Sight Day, celebrated annually on October 12, to create more awareness of different visual impairments.

The 2023 theme for the celebration is ‘Love your eyes at work’.

It reads: “Sightsavers is calling on global leaders to end the geographical inequity of eye health services. Everyone, including remote and rural communities, women and girls, people with disabilities, should have access to the services they need,” said the statement.

“Yet the availability of eye health services and products like glasses varies across and within countries. They are often easily accessible in urban areas but less so in other places and for marginalised groups.

“At least 1.1 billion people globally have an untreated or preventable visual impairment.”

Nigeria had an estimated 24 million people with vision loss in 2020 and only three ophthalmologists for one million people.

“This is lower than the World Health Organisation’s minimum recommendation of 4 ophthalmologists per a million people. Women account for more than half of blindness and visual impairments across the world compared to people without disabilities,” noted the Sightsavers.

It stated that people with disabilities “are also three times less likely to get the healthcare they need.”

Sightsavers country director Sunday Ishaku said “eye health” should be available to everyone.

“No one should be disadvantaged because of where they live, their gender, health, or background. But currently, it is inaccessible for some sectors of society and even a luxury for those in urban areas,” Ishaku explained.

The Sightsavers director added, “This needs to change. When we tackle these issues, children can learn, and adults can learn. Eye health equals a ripple effect on the lives of individuals, families, and communities, helping nations to thrive, reducing poverty and inequality.”

He said many Nigerians with visual impairments benefitted from Sightsavers’ inclusive eye health project.

“The national eye health strategy is a roadmap to improving eye health services. This strategy is a guiding document to steer the direction of eye health for the next five years,” he stated.

Sightsavers senior programme manager Selben Penzin expressed the organisation’s readiness to work with the government and other partners to improve eye health services, and “we commend their efforts.”

“But more needs to be done to ensure eye health is captured in health planning, resourcing, and funding, including people with disabilities, women, and other marginalised groups, community outreach. And a geographically spread workforce will help reduce the disparity of access.”

