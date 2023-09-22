Zamfara state police command has arrested a 35-year-old suspect Mansur Haruna in connection with the gruesome murder of a veteran journalist late Comrade Hamisu Danjinga in the state.

Police disclosed that the suspect was arrested for possession of the deceased GSM handset in the state.

Danjinga was reported missing last Saturday, and many people believed that he was kidnapped by bandits.

The family, friends, and colleagues of late Hamisu Danjibga struggled to know his whereabouts until on Wednesday when his dead body was discovered dumped in a soak away behind his house in Yelwa Samaru area in Gusau, the state capital.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Zamfara state command, public relations officer ASP Yazid Abubakar said the suspect would be charged with conspiracy and culpable homicide.

“On 20th September 2023 at about 1430 hrs, information was received from the chairman of Nigeria Union of journalist Ibrahim Musa that one of his members, also a reporter of the Voice of Nigeria Hausa, was missing since Sunday 16th September 2023”.





“It will interest you to know that before his report, none of the family members nor the members of the union made an official report to any of the Police Stations.”

However, on the same date, at about 1533hrs, the information further revealed that his decomposed corpse was seen in the deceased’s house soaked away.

“On receiving the report, the Divisional police officer of Tudun wada Division mobilized the team of detectives to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hamisu Damjibga’s gruesome murder.”

“The move resulted in the arrest of one Mansur Haruna ‘M,’ age 35, of the same address with a Gionee keypad phone suspected to belong to the deceased. The case is under investigation. Further development will be communicated accordingly”.

Meanwhile, the Command under the able leadership of Cp Muhammad Shehu Dalijan psc fsi commiserate with the family, members of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, management of the voice of Nigeria Hausa, and the entire Zamfara State for the loss of a veteran journalist.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE