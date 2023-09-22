Jigawa State Ministry of Health has confirmed 91 cases of Diphtheria disease in 14 Local Government areas in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Salisu Mu’azu while confirming the outbreak said 10 persons with suspected cases of diphtheria disease died in the state.

Mu’azu explained that “so far, two cases had been confirmed at Kazaure and Jahun Local Government as some samples had been taken to Abuja for confirmation”.

According to him, “the epidemic had been recorded at areas with zero doses of rotten immunisation in the affected local government areas in the state”.

He said more so there was an outbreak of the disease in Jigawa neighbouring Kano and Yobe State since that made the state through the ministry be vigilant and make a lot of effort in tackling eminence.

Ma’azu noted that the ministry had already collected necessary information and data in the effects areas and updated the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) and National Disease Control (NDC) for further actions.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the state government is making arrangements for administering the vaccine in the state whenever the vaccine arrives.

Tribune Online gathered that the Jigawa neighboring state, Kano constituted 80 per cent of Diphtheria disease outback, according to the UNICEF report.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE