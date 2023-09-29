Yobe State Police Command has arrested a suspected fraudster who goes around ATM galleries across the state to fraudulently steal ATM cards from unsuspecting people and then steal money from their accounts.

Yobe State Police Command PPRO, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim in a statement, stated that “on 27 September 2023 at about 1300hrs, the State Intelligent Bureau (SIB) arrested one Justice Gibson 28 years old, of Karim Lamido, Taraba State at the First Bank ATM gallery along Gashua Road, Damaturu.

“He was said to be in possession of various ATM cards from different Banks used for swapping after defrauding unsuspecting victims at ATM points but luck ran out on him when he was apprehended while in an attempt to dispose of One Musti Kafa’s ATM card.

“The culprit confessed to defrauding people of their ATM cards at the ATM galleries by roaming around observing for any person who may have challenged using the ATM and volunteering to help.

“In the process, he would get their PIN and eventually swap the Card and suddenly give reasons to leave for another ATM leaving his victim with a fake ATM card and withdrawing all the money in the account.

“It is on this note, that the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmad, advised that people should be vigilant while at ATMs for such types of criminal elements.”

The PPRO reassured that the Command is committed to fighting such crimes at ATM galleries across the state.

