Police arrest six suspected killers of traditional ruler in Taraba

Taraba State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that six suspected killers of a kindred Head of Yukuben in Takum local government area of Taraba have been arrested.

The state command Commissioner, Abimbola Sokoya who briefed journalists at the Command’s headquarters in Jalingo said thorough investigations were launched and the suspects were arrested.

“The traditional ruler and his son were kidnapped on Thursday in an ambush while returning from a peace meeting between stakeholders of Takum and Ussa local government.

“We got information about the missing of chief of Yukuben in Takum Local Government, chief Udeng Ibrahim and his son on July 28, 2022, and we sent out a search party to rescue them.

“However, on Friday, July 29, the corpse of the chief and his son were discovered in a bush in Ussa Local Government Area. We immediately commenced an investigation into the matter and arrested six Suspects in connected to the killing.

“Investigation into the matter is still on to track down the remaining killers of the traditional ruler,” The CP disclosed.

