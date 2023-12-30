Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Jigawa State Command, have arrested six suspects over alleged animal rustling and burglary in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, said in a statement in Dutse on Saturday that the suspects were recently arrested by a police patrol team in the area.

Shiisu said four of the suspects were arrested in Kiyawa town with four sheep strongly suspected to be stolen.

The PPRO listed the suspected rustlers as Garba Abubakar, age 27, and resident of Zugun village; Abdullahi Alhaji 25, resident of Gadumare village; Musa Ruwa 25, resident of Zubo village all of Jama’are Local Government Area Bauchi state, were arrested in possession of the four stolen sheep.

He explained that two of the suspects, identified as Ibrahim Rabiu, aged 22, and resident of Bakin Kasuwa area; and Musa Sani 42 years, resident of Zakirai quarters, all in Kiyawa LGA, were arrested in possession of 10 pieces of roofing sheets and drum strongly suspected to be stolen.

The PPRO added that when interrogated, three out of the four suspected rustlers confessed to have stolen the four sheep from Kirisamma LGA, while the other two suspects confessed to have stolen the 10 roofing sheets and drum from Ramat Nursery and Primary School in Kiyawa LGA.

According to him, efforts are being intensified by the police to trace the rightful owner of the sheep, whereas the roofing sheets and the drum had since been handed over to their rightful owner.

Shiisu said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

