The Nigerian Police, Zamfara State Command, have rescued a 52-year-old security guard, Malam Hassan Abdullahi, abducted in Gusau.

According to Yazid Abubakar, the spokesperson of the Police in Zamfara, the man was abducted at about 1:30am on Friday when gunmen raided a house he was working at Sabon Garin Damba.

Abubakar said in a statement on Friday that the armed men had invaded the house of one Alhaji Kabiru Umar, a staff of Zamfara College of Art and Science Gusau, where they went away with the security guard.

“On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Damba Division, mobilised a team of detectives for a search and rescue operation.

“They intercepted the abductors at the outskirts of Sabon Garin Damba and on sighting the police the hoodlums fired the victim on his right hand and took to their heels with possible gunshot wounds

“The victim was rescued and taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau and is responding to treatment,” the command spokesman added.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Shehu, has commended residents for alerting the police on time about the incident.

Shehu also commended the police operatives for their timely intervention which led to the immediate rescue of the abducted victim.

He pledged that the command would continue to pursue the war against bandits and other criminal elements in the state until normalcy is restored.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

