The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that its operatives, in a continued effort against banditry in the nation’s capital city and its environs, on February 24, 2024, at about 7:05 PM, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Sardauna Forest, Toto, Nasarawa State, and arrested one kidnap kingpin, A.K.A. Habu Ibrahim, a kidnapping kingpin who has been on the wanted list of the Command for a long time and had a bounty placed on his head by the Minister of FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

The suspect is one of the two kidnappers the Honourable Minister FCT placed a bounty on, as the other one, namely Saidu Abdulkadir A.K.A. Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the Command.

It would be recalled that Wike, who emphasised the money placed on the heads of the remaining criminals, said, “You say it is remaining about two or three more persons to be arrested; let me put money on their heads; wherever they are, send your men after them wherever they are; I will give them N20 million; go and fish them out from wherever they are; use that money in their heads; I want to see them dead or alive.”.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirming the arrest of Samaila, said:

“He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr.

“Chris Agidy provided legal aid to Senator Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village, who was later killed by them.

“Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barrister Chris Agidy are. The remains were recovered and deposited at Gwagwalada General Hospital.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to reiterate his unflinching commitment to combat crime and criminality in all its manifestations and to ensure the safety of residents.”

