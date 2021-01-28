Police arrest Onyeze Jesus in Anambra

Founder of Children of Light Anointing Ministries, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Onyebuchi Okocha, popularly known as ‘Onyeze Jesus’, has been arrested by operatives from Anambra Police Command.

Tribune Online recalls that on Monday, January 25, 2021, Anambra State government through a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Don Adinuba, warned Onyeze Jesus against his practices which the government termed “criminal and indecent conduct in the name of religion.”

A source close to the investigation confirmed the news of his arrest to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday.

According to the source who does not wish to be named as he is not authorised to speak on the matter: “Onyeze Jesus is in police custody. He was arrested on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, and will likely be arraigned for various offences on Thursday, January 28, 2021.”

Also in a related statement, Anambra State Ministry of Health had on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, warned hospitals and mortuaries operating in the state against allowing ‘Onyeze Jesus’ access to their facilities to carry out his widely publicised claim, and planned ‘magic’ that he would raise seven corpses from the dead on January 28, 2021.

Tribune Online reports that those who know the self-styled prophet say that he is from Amafor village in Nkpor. He is about 32 years of age, was once a bus conductor, and never studied beyond primary six.

When contacted Anambra State police image-maker, CSP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the arrest, saying that he would soon be charged to court.

