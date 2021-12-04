Police arrest notorious youth gang leader in Niger

Police in Niger announces the arrest of a Notorious Restive Youth Gang Leader, in conjunction with about 50 of his gang members

A notorious restive youth gang leader otherwise known as “Sara-Suka thug” who has been on the wanted list of the Niger State Police Command for sometimes over his alleged nefarious and thuggery activities within Minna metropolitan areas, has been arrested by the police operatives attached to Intelligence Unit of the State Police Command.

The arrest of the suspect, identified as Abubakar Abubakar, (a.ka. Jarfa Babawo) according to the image maker of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu in a press statement made available to the newsmen over the weekend in Minna, stated that the arrest of the 20- year-old suspect who is a resident in Anguwan Daji, Minna occurred on 1st December 2021 at about 16:00 hrs based on a tip-off.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said, “On 01/12/2021 at about 16:00hrs, based on a tip-off, police operatives attached to Intelligence Unit of the Command arrested one notorious (Sara-Suka) thug, name Abubakar Abubakar a.k.a (Jarfa, Babawo) age 20 yrs ‘m’ of Anguwan-Daji, Minna.”

The statement noted that “the suspect is known for mobilizing and leading thugs, armed with cutlasses and knives attacking communities surrounding Angwan-Daji such as Limawa, New-Market, Flamingo, Kwangila, Ogbomosho road and Murtala Park, Minna causing intense panic and injury to residents and road users in Minna.”

The Image maker of the State Police Command added that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned a few of his gang members as Gaye, Ulama’u, Janare, Mai-Danja, Washi, Babule and Lakwa from Angwan Daji, while Garkua, Auta, Iro Baba-Kwalli, Sirajo, Mugu Baba-Wuse, Koshi, Papa, Amama e.t.c were mentioned from Limawa.”

The suspected restive youths gang leader was said to have further mentioned Usi-Tanga, Wawo, Lampard, Lamma and Starboy from Dutsen Kura Gwari as some of his gang members who have been in conjunction with him terrorising the residents of Minna metropolis in recent times and prior to his arrest.

“The arrest is in addition to the apprehension of over fifty (50) other suspects such as Ibrahim Dan-Asabe (a.k.a P.A), Saifulahi Aliyu and Usman Yusuf, all ‘m’ of Limawa, Kwangila and Airport Quarters, Minna respectively,” the PPRO, stated.

The statement added that effort was ongoing to arrest other members of youth restiveness in Minna metropolis, just as the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, was said to have reassured Nigerlites and residents of the state that the Command will not relent in its fight against crime and criminality.

The Police boss, however, enjoined members of the public to always give useful information to the Police and other security agencies in the state in order to nip crime and criminality in the bud.

