The Imo State Police Command’s tactical team has arrested nine hoodlums suspected to be members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) that killed four Police officers on patrol attached to Ngor-Okpala/Mbaise Area Command at Ngor-Okpala along Owerri/ Aba expressway.

The arrest of the suspects came after the Commissioner of Police, Imo state, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde carried out on the spot assessment of the incident and directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence detailed investigation and manhunt to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In a statement issued in Owerri Sunday, the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer ASP Henry Okoye said that acting on the CP’s directives, a detachment of the Command’s tactical team after diligent gathering of credible intelligence immediately moved into action and arrested a 48year Mathew Chuwkuma who hails from Mpam Ahaizu Mbaise LGA, Imo State, in his hideout at Umuahia, Abia State.

The Command’s spokesman said that the suspect confessed to be the Sector Commander of a dreadful IPOB/ESN syndicate in Mbaise and assisted the operatives in arresting three of his syndicate which include Ojoko Ikechukwu 53yrs from Umugwa, Chilaka Charles 44yrs from Umuezuo, and Anthony Iwu 50yrs from Umugwa all in Umuokiria, Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State in their Criminal hideout while others escaped.

He said that the team recovered some items which include One cut to size AK 47 rifle, One hundred and Ninety rounds of live 7.62 mm Ammunition, Two AK 47 magazines, two cut to size double barrel guns, one locally fabricated Berretta pistol were recovered from the terrorist hideout.

The PPRO said that in the course of investigation, the suspects all confessed to be members of the a dreadful IPOB/ESN syndicate terrorizing the people of Imo State and had a hand in the recent killing of four (4) Police officers and two(2) civilians at Ngor Okpala.

According to Okoye the suspects volunteered crucial information that assisted the operatives in raiding their second hideout/shrine in Itu, Ezinitte Mbaise LGA Imo State which led to the arrest of four (4) other notorious IPOB/ESN suspects famous on the command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities.

He said that on sighting the Operatives, the notorious criminal syndicate engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were over powered by super fire power of the combat ready tactical squad which forced them to disarray and resulted to the arrest of four other suspects which include a 50 year old Ibe Demian, Iwuala Simon 31 yrs from Neme Mpam Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Nwabueze Ahiwe 47 yrs from Onicha Ezinititte Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

Others were Obali Paul 70 yrs from Itu Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo State, who happened to be the Chief Priest of the Criminal Syndicate while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.

He said that some items were equally recovered from their hideout which also serves as shrine where the perform fetish rituals, one AK 47 riffle, 3 pump action guns, two single barrel locally made guns, one locally made pistol, one cut to size gun, 50 rounds of 7.66mm live ammunition, 38 rounds of live cartridges.

Other were 2 AK 47 magazines, 2 locally made explosive devices, one Iphone, One H-mobile, Walkie-Talkie, 3 cow horns painted with Biafran Insignia, 2Biafran Jewish caps, Jewish Flag, large quantity of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa other fetish object were recovered.





The PPRP said that frantic investigating efforts is on top gear to arrest other syndicate members at large and make them face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police while commending the operatives for a job well done, stressed the fact that policing is collective responsibility . .

He appealed to Imolites to joined hands with the Police and other sister security agencies in the crusade against Terrorism and to report any suspicious activity or person(s) seen with or treating gunshot injury to the nearest Police Stations.

The Nigerian Police parades suspected members of Indigenous people of Biafra and ESN militia at the Police Command, Owerri.