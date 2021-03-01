Police arrest four suspects for inciting violent clash in Bauchi

Four suspects have been arrested by Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly igniting a clash in Kurmi village of Ningi LGA while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed including motorcycles.

Meanwhile, a joint operation by men of Bauchi State Police Command and military, on Saturday, averted what would have been a bloody clash between the community of Kurmi village in Burra district of Ningi LGA when youths of the village and some people who are illegally felling trees for wood in the Burra forest.

The eyewitness who confided in our correspondent said that the People of Kurmi in the Burra District are fed up with activities of deforestation which is being aided by the local government officials prompting the youths to storm the bushes and burnt to ashes timbers, charcoal and firewood fell by the illegal tree loggers.

He added that the illegal tree loggers are fighting back through security agencies and local government council officials thereby making the issue a crisis, alleging that “Right now military officers are in the village beating anybody at sight.”

The eyewitness also said: “Members of the community who are carrying out the anti-deforestation exercise of government are being injured and their motorcycles burnt by the illegal tree loggers.”

It is, however, alleged that a top official of the local government who is a former illegal tree logger is now tactically encouraging the tree felling business in the area and sending the military and Police personnel to terrorise the people.

Though all those contacted via telephone calls including the village of Kurmi and the youth leader, one Aminu Kurmi picked the phone, they declined comments saying that they have been barred from talking on the issue.

The Chairman of Ningi LGC, Mamuda Tabla, told our correspondent that the clash was between a group of youths from Kurmi village who took the laws into their hands and attacked people.

Mamuda Tabla who confirmed the clash said that with the prompt intervention of security operatives, the situation has been brought under control as normalcy has been restored to the area.

He, however, denied the involvement of any official of the Council in the business of illegal felling of trees saying that “as a local administration, we are doing everything possible to protect the environment more so that the state government has signed the law prohibiting tree felling in the state.

Mamuda Tabla added that the District Head of Burra and the Village Head of Kurmi have been warned on the issue of tree felling in the area stressing that a security meeting has been scheduled to address the problem.

Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident saying, however, that no life was lost in the clash even though it was a violent one between the two opposing sides.

The PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, while confirming the clash said that “Yes, I can confirm the incident to you. Yesterday, February 27, 2021, the Police were reliably informed at about 18.00hours, that one notorious criminal living in Kurmi village in Burra District, Ningi local government area led an attack.”

The PPRO added that “He went to Gana village in the outskirts of Burra where the youths of that area had gathered their timber which is called Madrid and set it on fire. That led to the unrest of the youths and they reacted which led to a fight between the youths and the guy.”

Ahmed Wakili confirmed that two Bajaj motorcycles belonging to the youths were burnt to ashes. Some of the youths were injured and were taken to a nearby Primary Health Care centre by the Police where they were treated and discharged.

He assured that the Police, in collaboration with the Army, have moved to the scene of the crime and arrested four suspects in connection with the crime.

The arrested suspects are; Haruna Ado, 38 years old, Jamilu Haruna, 35 years old, Yusuf Magaji, 32 years old and Abdulrashid Adamu, 20 years old all of who are residents of that Kurmi village in Burra saying, “We will profile and transfer them to the State CID for discreet investigation.”

The Command Spokesperson, however, assured that normalcy has returned to the area and everyone is going about their normal activities while surveillance has been intensified to avert further breakdown of law and order.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Police arrest four suspects for inciting violent clash in Bauchi