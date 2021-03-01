Kidnappers kill, bury woman in shallow grave, collect N650,000 ransom from family

The Delta State Police Command at the weekend exhumed the body of a 54-year-old woman found buried in a shallow grave by kidnappers in a farmland in Agbor area of the state.

The woman identified as Mrs Philomina Ogadi from Otolokpo in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta was abducted last week by a nine-man gang.

Tribune Online reports that Ogadi was killed and buried in the bush along Benin-Agbor-Onitsha expressway in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State after the kidnappers collected over N1m ransom from her children.

One of the suspects was said to be living in the same apartment with the victim before she was abducted.

The state Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, Faleye Olayele and other police officers led the suspects to the shallow grave. Before she was exhumed, one of her hands was discovered showing above the earth.

Briefing journalists at the state police headquarters in Asaba, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, said the lady’s body was exhumed with gunshot injuries on her head, adding that she was also blindfolded.

He assured that the police will unravel the real circumstances behind the murder of the victim and bring all the culprits to book.

He said: “Having killed the woman and buried her in a shallow grave, they did not stop there, they went on calling the children and collecting ransom.

“So far, they have collected N650,000 from her children after killing the woman.

“They made the children to believe that their mother was still alive. They did a video recording of their mother and played before the children, making them to believe that their mother was still alive.”

