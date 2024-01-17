Thirty seven criminals, including three notorious cultists, fake military men, and armed robbers have, in the last three weeks, been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade on Wednesday paraded the suspect before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

The police boss also revealed that the command recovered 16 different types of guns, two toy pistols, 72 live cartridges, 75 different ammunition, six axes, five cutlasses, one POS, two vehicles, fake number plates and assorted charms

The arrested suspects included three leaders of a cult group in the Ikorodu area of the state, who were reportedly responsible for some of the killings and armed robberies in the town

The police boss said, “On January 11, 2024, at about 1 AM operatives of the Lagos State Command, upon credible intelligence concerning activities of some hoodlums terrorizing Ikorodu and its environs, swung into action, and arrested one Balogun Tola aka 50, Tunde Oladipupo, Rasa Ridwan and Abimbola Aro in connection with cult-related activities.”

He added that ” The following items were recovered from them: Three English double barrel guns, One pump action rifle, one reining model 700 rifle, one locally made pistol, 74 rounds of live ammunition, 68 rounds of cartridges, one baretta pistol magazine, Four axes, Three daggers and Five cutlasses.”

Also “On December 17, 2023, at about 11 pm, based on credible intelligence that some group of boys suspected to be members of a confraternity were planning to retaliate their leader’s death on other rival cult members in Ayobo area of Lagos State, Police operatives of the Command were dispatched to the area where one Quadri Mukail ‘m’, Adedoyin Azeez ‘m’, Olayinka Ayodele ‘m’, Orefuwa Olamide ‘m’ and Anuoluwapo Ojo ‘m’ were apprehended in possession of one berretta pistol with two cartridges and one axe. ”

CP Fayoade also continued that ” On January 13, 2024, at about 11.30 am, operatives of the Command arrested one Olamilekan Tajudeen aka Ebila ‘m’ aged 38, a wanted and notorious cult leader who was involved in a series of cult-related killings.”

” One locally fabricated automatic baretta pistol was recovered from him. Effort is ongoing to arrest other members” he added.”

The Lagos State Police boss further revealed that in the same vein, operatives of the Command arrested one Toheeb Oyekunle, Victor Jimoh, Samuel Okanlawon, Segun Babatunde, Okeowo Tosin and Mohammed Ibrahim in connection with the invasion that took place at Iju-Ishaga area of the state.

The police boss also said that “On 12th January 2024 at about 1500hrs, Headquarters 9 Brigade of Nigerian Army arrested and handed over six suspected armed robbers/cultists named Fatai Ajayi ‘m’ aged 25, Samuel Issac ‘m’ aged 26, Solomon Kamaldeen ‘m’ aged 28, Kenneth Danladi ‘m’ aged 29, Etuk Ayanime ‘m’ aged 28 and Damilola Oyerinde ‘m’ aged 36 along with one locally fabricated beretta pistol with one live 9mm ammunition.”

“All suspects are to be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation. I use this medium to assure Lagosians that the Command under my watch would continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality is brought to the barest minimum in the State.” the Lagos police boss said.

