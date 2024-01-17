On Wednesday, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, flagged off the Elderly Support Scheme, an aspect of the Renewed Hope Initiative, a part of her husband Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Renewed Hope Initiative is focused on ensuring that all citizens are supported to engage in productive activities that will enhance the country’s socio-economic growth.

At the official flag-off held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the First Lady of Nigeria stated that the economic scheme is born out of a strong commitment to improving the well-being of elderly citizens.

Represented at the occasion by the wife of the Rivers State governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, Senator Tinubu declared that the flag-off ceremony marked a significant stride in the collective pursuit of establishing a more inclusive and compassionate society.

She presented gift items, including one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) in cash, to each of the 250 benefiting elders selected from the three senatorial districts of Rivers State, including non-indigenous individuals.

She explained that reaching out to the elderly meant that their concerns were prioritized in acknowledging their immense contributions to society and supporting them as they face unique economic and health challenges.

The President’s wife explained, “This scheme is to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above. These selected beneficiaries will receive a sum of N100,000 each. This is to cushion the economic situation’s effect and alleviate the burden felt by our esteemed elders.”

“To our senior citizens, I urge you to embrace life to the fullest, prioritize your health, nurture your minds, and strengthen your bonds with loved ones and with God. This program serves as renewed hope and prosperity for our revered elders and the nation.”

Senator Tinubu also assured that the young, old, and less privileged persons will be assisted as a way of empowering families, while training will be provided for farmers to access fertilizer, seedlings, and equipment to boost agriculture.

On her part, Lady Fubara noted that “as a state, we believe that Nigerians need to stay healthy and fit at all times. The Renewed Hope Initiative is also dear to the heart of Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his administration and he is committed to ensuring its success in all ramifications.”

She assured of providing more financial and training support to the farmers to increase their productivity and ensure food sufficiency in the state in line with the initiative’s goal.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, said the scheme is a cheering demonstration of concerns for the elderly who have been empowered with a financial grant and taught the importance of regular medical checks to know their health status.

Prof. Odu later declared the medical outreach session open and became the first to undergo a medical examination to ascertain her health status.