The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police has arrested 23 suspects in connection with rape, armed robbery, car theft and other offences in the territory.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Haruna Garba said this during a media briefing in Abuja.

He said nine of the suspects were arrested for one chance, two for rape and 12 for armed robbery.

The CP said five vehicles, five firearms and 12 live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Garba said going by the arrest and recoveries for November, it was clear that crime had dropped significantly in the territory in December.

“I wish to bring to the attention of the general public that there are some mischief-makers out there posting items on social media that the FCT is not safe, that one chance operators have taken over the FCT.

“This is not true. I can say without any fear of contradiction that FCT is the safest city in Nigeria. Many Nigerians are coming in droves to FCT to reside and do businesses due to prevailing peace and security in the city.



”It is unfortunate that someone is leveraging social media to misinform the entire populace that FCT is not safe.



“Those behind the fake news should be mindful of the fact that Nigeria is the only country that we call our own,” he said.



He said the target of the mischief makers was to create fear and apprehension in the minds of the people and of course, investors who would want to come to Nigeria to invest.



“Christmas was celebrated peacefully without any serious security breach. The Millennium park, Magic Land (Amusement Park) and other recreational facilities, places of worship and other key/vulnerable points were adequately protected.



“There was no single incident of any kind reported. The same strategies that were put in place during the Christmas period will be replicated during the New Year festival. I wish to assure all law-abiding residents of the FCT that the Police is with you to see to your protection and attend to all your security concerns,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 43 suspects were arrested by operatives of the command for various criminal offences in November and three stolen vehicles, five firearms and 30 live ammunition were recovered, with one suspected kidnapper neutralised within the period. (NAN)

