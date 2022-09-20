Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers in Gombe

In continuation with its avowed determination to further stem the tide of crime and other nefarious activities in the state, the Gombe State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers.

The two suspects arrested are Mohammed Aminu and Salisu Sa’idu all of Tudun wada’s quarters in the Gombe metropolis.

According to a press statement by the Command Public Relations Officer(PPRO), ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar stated that “on 15/9/2022 at about 1000hrs, detectives attached to Xsquad SCID Gombe, while acting on credible information intercepted one Mohammed Aminu of Tudun Wada quarters, Gombe in the process of collecting a ransom of the sum of N300,000.”

The PPRO added that the sum of N100,000 was paid into a Jaiz bank account with the number bearing Mohammed Al’amin Muhammad, on the 14th of September 2022.

He further stated that in the course of investigations, the suspect revealed that he and one Saidu Salisu alias Soja conspired and armed themselves with 3 AK47 rifles kidnapped one Jibrin Muhammad of Bantaje village via Wukari LGA of Taraba State and collected the sum of N4,000,000 as ransom.

Upon investigations, the said Salisu Sa’idu was apprehended in Kano State by detectives of the SCID Gombe as the case is now under investigation after which they will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, as campaigns are set to begin on 28th September 2022 by political parties as contained in the public notice of election timetable and schedule of activities published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in accordance with sec.28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, state Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita enjoined all political parties to eschew violence and not to engage the vulnerable youths in any form of political thuggery.

He also urged parents to watch over their children and wards before, during and after the electoral process to ensure that they are on good behaviour.

“Finally, I equally appeal to the good people of the state to continue to partner with us by taking a keen interest in issues of their personal security and neighbourhood safety by providing useful information on the activities of any suspicious individuals or groups.

“I assure you that all information shall be treated with utmost confidentiality, for complaint kindly reach us on emergency GSM number 08150567771 or PCB number 09165472923 or via our NPF rescue me Application, please,” the commissioner said.

