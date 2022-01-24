Residents condemn arson, say school building not owned by proprietor who killed Hanifa

Residents of Dakata area where the Noble Kids Academy is located in Nasarwawa local government area of Kano State where a 5-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, was murdered by the school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, have condemned the actions of those who razed the shool.

The residents noted that the structure was not owned by the school proprietor.

It will be recalled that angry youths set the building ablaze around midnight on Sunday.

When the Nigerian Tribune visited the school on Monday, the upper floor of the one-storey building was completely burnt.

It was also learnt that security personnel deployed outside the school premises were not at the scene when the aggrieved persons stormed the area.

But some residents who spoke in separate interviews told our correspondent that the aggrieved persons set the school on fire at around 1:00 am, adding that it took the intervention of residents and the State Fire Service to put out the fire.

A source who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune said the irate youths may have burnt down the property to express their displeasure over Hanifa’s killing.

One of the residents, Malam Ibrahim Muhammad, disclosed that the residents in the area woke up on Monday to discover that the property had been burnt down by people suspected to be irate youths on Sunday midnight.

He added that most people felt it was not justified because the proprietor of the school was not the owner of the property.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Kano Central at the National Assembly, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has vowed to personally pursue the case of the murder of Hanifa.

According to a message delivered to the family, Senator Shekarau said he will closely follow the case to ensure that justice is served.

The former governor reasoned that a heartless murder like this must not be swept under the carpet and vowed to follow it to its logical conclusion.

Senator Shekarau prayed to Almighty Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also in the same vein, former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, also assured the Hanifa’s family of support to get justice.

Kwankwaso gave the assurance on Sunday when he paid a condolence visit to the family.

He then prayed for the repose of the soul of the schoolgirl.