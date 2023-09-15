Police operatives, soldiers, and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) have stormed a camp at Eke-agbebor Isu, Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State, said to belong to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This is contained in a press statement issued in Abakaliki on Thursday by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command in the state.

Onovwakpoyeya noted that the team also destroyed a shrine at the IPOB camp.

“On Sept. 13, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, tactical team operatives of the Command, in a joint operation with the military and the DSS, stormed an IPOB/ESN camp at Eke-agbebor Isu in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State.

“One of the IPOB/ESN members was shot and fatally wounded, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“Two others were, however, arrested. These are Emmanuel Chinedu ‘m’, aka Patho, aged 26, and Paul Ani ‘m’, aka Osah, aged 38,” the PPRO explained.

In another development, Onovwakpoyeya added that another IPOB member was arrested on Sept. 14 by residents of the Agba community in the Ishielu local government area of the state.

She said that the suspect was arrested while trying to flee the community and was handed over to the police.

“The Commissioner of Police is using this opportunity to appeal to all hospitals, traditional medicine homes, chemists, and all Ebonyi residents to report anyone seeking medical attention with bullet wound injuries to the nearest police station,” she stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI





34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…