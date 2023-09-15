The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), and its partner organisations, have mourned the death of Nigerian Afrobeats Artist, Illerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

The Chairman, Board of OAN, Mr Olayinka Dan-Salami, in a statement on Thursday, said that the Nigerian Afrobeat would be greatly missed for his contribution to the music industry.

MohBad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Dan-Salami said MohBad was slated to perform at the Nigerian Independence Day Parade and Carnival in New York City on October 7, 2023, on his first visit to the U.S.

“This event is the largest gathering of Nigerians, outside Nigeria, in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day,’’ he said.

Dan-Salami said OAN and its partner organisations would pay tribute to MohBad, during the celebration he would have headlined.

“We are, therefore, appealing to MohBad’s fans all over the world to join us at the parade ground in New York City on October 7, 2023.

“We invited the fans to join us as we pay tribute to the legacy of a young talented artist who was taken away from us too soon,’’ the official said.

MohBad quickly rose to fame with his hit singles, Ponmo, Feel Good and KPK. His music touched many lives across the globe.

“He is survived by his parents, wife and their five-month-old son.

“Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.





