NDE engages 68 Anambra youths on skills training, resettlement loan

In its pursuit to create more decent jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerians as promised, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 persons on Quick Fix Demand Driven Skills while 18 would benefit from the Resettlement Loan Scheme.

This was disclosed at the weekend when Anambra State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs Chika Ufelle, was addressing the beneficiaries during the orientation ceremony in Awka.

Ufelle noted that the Quick Fix Demand Driven Skills training was designed to accommodate skills training that has a short training duration.

“The implementation of this scheme in the past has recorded huge success as regards set targets and goals. A good number of the graduated trainees are now self-employed. In fact, some have become employers of labour.

“The participants will be trained in confectionaries, barbing, tie and dye, Cosmetology, Bead making, Helen tying among others.

“The training will last for a period of 1 month upon which the beneficiaries are expected to acquire these marketable vocational skills for decent job opportunities.”

The Coordinator further said that those to benefit from the Resettlement Loan Scheme, mostly graduates of the School on Wheels, SOW, training, would be given some equipment related to their chosen trades.

According to her, “There will be cash component to assist them to start off their businesses immediately. The trades include Catering, Fashion Designing, Electrical Installation and Make-up.”

In his earlier remarks, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by Mr Offia Obinna urged the beneficiaries of the loan to make judicious and adequate use of the equipment and the cash component, and repay the loan as when due.

“It is a fact that the negative effect of unemployment touches virtually all households, therefore, you must get yourselves busy with your hands and establish yourselves to become employers of labour.

“The moment you acquire skills, you can go to fend for yourself and that is why the NDE is taking this bold step today, to train and equip you to fend for yourselves,” DG stated.

It was gathered that the beneficiaries of the loan would be given 6 months to work before paying back instalments for the stretch period of 3 years.





Some of the equipment distributed to them include varied pressing irons, stand mixers, sewing machines, cookers with cylinders and so many others.

One of the beneficiaries, Okolo Augustine, who was trained in Electrical Installation told Tribune, Online “for the fact I have learnt the work, the materials given to me will add more to my zeal in electrical installation and maintenance which requires conduit and surface wiring.

“I am very grateful and thank those that created this programme in NDE. May God reward them.”

