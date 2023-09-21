The Polish government has clarified that it planned to deliver weapons to Ukraine in line with its commitments, after initial confusion over remarks made by the prime minister.

Earlier, there was speculation about Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s comments concerning arms deliveries to Kiev, amid a dispute over the Polish import ban on Ukrainian grain to protect Polish farmers.

Morawiecki was asked if Warsaw would continue to support Ukraine with weapons and humanitarian aid despite the grain dispute, during an interview.

“We are already no longer supplying arms to Ukraine, but are equipping ourselves with the most modern weapons,” he said.

During the interview, Morawiecki also said Poland was enormously increasing its orders for weapons, saying its armed forces should be modernised to give Poland one of the strongest land armies in Europe.

The comments prompted speculation abroad that Poland, a staunch ally of Ukraine, might halt supplies to Kiev.

On Thursday, a Polish government spokesman said, “in connection with questions on arms deliveries, I would like to inform you that Poland only executes previously agreed deliveries of ammunition and armaments.

“Including those resulting from signed contracts with Ukraine.”

This includes the largest foreign contract concluded by the Polish arms industry after 1989, the delivery of the Krab gun-howitzer, government spokesman Piotr Müller said.

Müller also was critical of Kiev, saying Ukraine had recently made a series of “absolutely unacceptable statements and diplomatic gestures.”





