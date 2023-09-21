A Student of the University of Lagos, Oluwakemi, has been sighted in the Ifako-Gbagada area of Lagos state begging for alms to pay her school fees.

She stood at the roundabout with an inscription on a placard, ‘Please help a final year student with her school fees. God bless you.’

Oluwakemi, a part-time student at the University of Lagos, claimed she has been making efforts to raise her fees.

She also revealed she resides with her grandmother in the Agege area of the state, and it has been difficult for her to pay N225,000 in school fees since the announcement of the increment.

She claimed that men offered sex in exchange for the fees, which she could not accept because she did not know how many men she would have to sleep with to make up to N225,000.

Kemi stated that she is choosing this strategy because she does not want to engage in prostitution, so, the ideal way is to beg for alms from serious Nigerians who will sympathise and support her.

Nigerian Tribune Online reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently made a significant announcement, revealing its decision to raise tuition fees for students within the institution.

However, after protests from students, the authorities of the University cut down its obligatory and some other fees being charged to the students.

